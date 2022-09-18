Logan Paul joined WWE in June after putting forth a strong performance at WrestleMania 38 in April. He then had another significant match against The Miz at SummerSlam.

Paul vs. Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WWE Crown Jewel was made official during a press conference in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Following the press conference, Paul shared his thoughts on what he brings to the table in WWE.

“This is no diss to the WWE but I told them this before I signed my contract, I’m a good amplifier. I crossover big, mainstream events. The WWE is a universe and it’s huge, but I told Triple H I want to make this a multiverse.” “How do we bring in people who aren’t necessarily watching and interested in the WWE to the sport? I think I bring the eyeballs, I think they know it.”

"WWE is a universe… I want to make it a multiverse" 🔥 @LoganPaul has big plans for his future with the WWE pic.twitter.com/RkU52Urcpl — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 17, 2022

