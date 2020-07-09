 LOP Radio NXT Great American Bash Night 2 Review LIVE @ 7EST, Jul. 9th, 2020

Matt Maher (aka Imp) recaps the second night of NXT Great American Bash! We have a new NXT champion! Bask in Keith Lee’s glory! Also including Mercedez Martinez’ official debut and Candice LeRae vs Mia Yim in a Street Fight.

