NXT Great American Bash Night 1, WWE NXT Review, Jul. 2nd, 2020 | LOP Radio

Matt Maher (aka Imp) and One Nation Radio’s James Boyd to recap the first night of NXT The Great American Bash!
How great was Io Shirai vs Sasha Banks?
Latest shows from Podcasts on LOP:
Dynamite After Dark – Fyter Fest Part 1
Kingdom Of Honor – New Japan Cup continues plus the last two weeks of Dynamite
ANLWP: Fyter Fest and GAB Night 1 Preview
LOP Radio RAW Review – Sasha Banks & Bayley STEALING The Show? Jun. 30th, 2020
WWF: The Legacy Series – A Macho Champion (4/88)
Imp’s LOP Radio Adventure: FINALE – #SpeakingOut, WWE & AEW COVID-19 Woes and New Japan Cup
LOPR Aftershock: WWE Backlash
- Sting Teases Possible Return to the Ring for WWE?
- People In WWE Said To Be Unhappy with Taz Jab from AEW Dynamite
- Major Spoiler: WWE NXT Superstar Spoils Major Finish to Great American Bash Night Two Match?
- Triple H and Edge React to WWE NXT Great American Bash Match
- Kane Votes Against Mask Order In Knox County
- WWE to Release The Velveteen Dream Soon?
- The Rock Responds To WWE On FOX Asking Fans To Choose Between Him And Steve Austin
- Alexa Bliss Talks About The Women Stars Who Did Bra and Panties Matches: “You’ve Got To Respect That”
- Undertaker Talks Original Vision For Feud With AJ Styles, Finding Out His Brother Had Passed, Filming The Boneyard Match Offsite
- Big News on WWE’s Plans for Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman
- Michael “PS” Hayes Responds to Titus O’Neil Comments from George Floyd Press Conference, Titus Thanks Him
- New Report On Charlotte Flair Taking An Extended Break From WWE: “0% She Returns For SummerSlam”
- Drew McIntyre Insults Lana In Response to Her Comments on Sleeping with Him
- JBL and Bubba Ray Dudley on Race and Their Tag Teams, JBL on When Ron Simmons Nixed Storyline Idea
- Shawn Michaels Involved In Heated Argument at WWE NXT “Takeover: In Your House”