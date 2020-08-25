Lumberjack Title Match Announced for Tonight’s WWE RAW

WWE has announced that new RAW Women’s Champion Asuka will defend her title on tonight’s RAW in a Lumberjack Match against the woman she beat for the title at SummerSlam last night – WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks.
The Superstars at ringside will be The IIconics, Bianca Belair, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Natalya, Mickie James, Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, Lana, and Banks’ partner, SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley.
Stay tuned for RAW coverage at this link. Below is the line-up:
* RAW Women’s Title Lumberjack Match: Asuka defends against Sasha Banks
* WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will open the show in the ring
* Keith Lee officially debuts on RAW
* Aleister Black appears on The Kevin Owens Show
* WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry officiates Arm Wrestling contest between Bobby Lashley and WWE United States Champion Apollo Crews
