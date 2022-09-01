Former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman (Adam Scherr) is reportedly returning to WWE.

It was reported in late August how Strowman was one of the names being discussed for a WWE return now that Executive Vice President of Talent Relations & Head of Creative Triple H is running the show. In an update, a new report from PWInsider notes that multiple sources have confirmed Strowman’s upcoming return as he is scheduled to be at Monday’s RAW in Kansas City.

It was noted last week how WWE sources had complimented Strowman on looking “ring ready” physically, saying he looks better now than he did when he was with WWE.

There is no word yet on what Strowman will be doing at RAW, but we will keep you updated.

Strowman re-signed with WWE in 2019, securing a major seven-figure, multi-year contract that paled in comparison to some of the newer contracts WWE has handed out over the last year. Strowman got down to the last few months of the deal but reportedly played “hardball” during negotiations. Strowman was released from WWE back on June 2, 2021, along with other budget cuts. Since then he has worked just 8 matches, and has mainly been involved with the Control Your Narrative (CYN) promotion with EC3. CYN is set for their live tour later this year. Karrion Kross was also involved with CYN, but he returned to WWE several weeks back.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.