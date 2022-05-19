Tonight’s AEW Dynamite from Houston Texas featured former women’s champion Britt Baker taking on a mystery “Joker” opponent in the quarterfinal round of the Owen Hart Memorial tournament.

That competitor ending up being Japanese star, Maki Itoh, who is making her first appearance for the promotion since 2021. The match was a competitive back and forth that saw a ton of close-calls but in the end Baker would emerge victorious after trapping Itoh in the lockjaw. She will now move on to the tournament semifinals, where she will face Toni Storm.

Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

Diving headbutt by @maki_itoh but Dr. @realbrittnbaker not having any of it! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/sFeeZxzjoC — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 19, 2022

