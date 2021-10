During his appearance on AEW Unrestricted, Malakai Black spoke on how easy it was to get Tony Khan to sign on board for his AEW entrance. Here’s what he had to say:

I just presented this entire ball of information to Tony [Khan], and Tony just absorbed it and was like, ‘Yeah, I love it! Let’s give it a go, and we’ll see where it ends!’ The rest is history because obviously it was a big success.

