AEW superstar Malakai Black recently appeared on Casual Conversations with the Classic to discuss all things pro-wrestling, including how Black thinks a showdown against Orange Cassidy would be interesting. Highlights from the interview are below.

Thinks a matchup against Orange Cassidy would be interesting:

“As strange as this matchup may sound, but I think the strangest, sometimes, like the more interesting it becomes, how would we find a way to have myself compete against Orange Cassidy? That’s when it becomes interesting for me. And matchup doesn’t always necessarily mean we have to figure out to go 25 minutes. That’s not what I mean. It’s like how would the dynamic work? Where would the intrigue come from, and how would that project itself on TV through the lens of a camera onto people at home watching it on TV, or sitting in the crowd, you know?”

Says he enjoys different dynamics that make him think outside the box:

“These kinds of dynamics make it interesting because then you have to think about how would I present that? And how can I do that in a way that makes sense, and how it is fun, and how it launches people and it doesn’t cut people back down, you know what I mean? Because that’s an important thing, you have to build up.”

On other talents he wants to work with including Bryan Danielson:

“There’s so many talented people, but also I feel like it’s a perfect platform for myself and Bryan Danielson to work, it’s a perfect platform for me and Bobby Fish to work, it’s the perfect platform for perhaps me and Punk at some point.”

(H/T and transcribed by WrestleZone)