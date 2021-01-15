WWE Superstars Mandy Rose and Lana have made a list of the Top 100 Highest-Earning Celebrities on Instagram in 2020.

Matt Seabridge of LoveUX recently used Instagram date to compile a list of the top earning celebrities on Instagram for 2020. Lana ranked #83 while Rose ranked #100.

Lana ranked #83 for earning an estimated $625,922 off 59 sponsored posts. This comes out to an average of around $10,608 per post.

Rose ranked #100 for earning an estimated $490,104 off 71 sponsored posts. This comes out to an average of around $6,902 per post.

The list counts a sponsored post as anything displayed as a Paid Partnership, a post with the #ad hashtag, or anything that’s part of an acknowledged brand partnership. Sponsored posts for a celebrity’s own brand or family’s brand, posts promoting charity work, and posts listed with the #gifted hashtag, but not as an ad, were not counted. Earnings per sponsored post were calculated using Influencer Marketing Hub’s Instagram Earnings Calculator. It was also noted that all figures are estimates rather than factual earnings data.

To get an idea of the highest-paid celebrities on the list, the top 10 looks like this:

1. Cristiano Ronaldo – 38 sponsored posts for an estimated $24,377,372

2. Kevin Hart – 70 sponsored posts for an estimated $18,308,443

3. Ellen DeGeneres – 60 sponsored posts for an estimated $15,432,916

4. Lionel Messi – 33 sponsored posts for an estimated $14,181,157

5. Virat Kohli – 53 sponsored posts for an estimated $10,185,180

6. Neymar – 21 sponsored posts for an estimated $8,223,018

7. Jennifer Lopez – 19 sponsored posts for an estimated $6,737,920

8. David Beckham – 34 sponsored posts for an estimated $6,042,917

9. Kendall Jenner – 16 sponsored posts for an estimated $5,506,598

10. Mark Wahlberg – 105 sponsored posts for an estimated $4,538,773

Rose and Lana went viral together with several posts on Instagram last year, including the following non-sponsored posts from June:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.