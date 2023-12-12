Nic Nemeth has some supporters in AEW.

The former world champion, who wrestled for nearly 20 years as Dolph Ziggler in WWE prior to his release back in September, is currently a free agent in the competitive wrestling market. He will be making his first appearance as Nic Nemeth at an event in Puerto Rico in January. Now a new report indicates that AEW can be an option.

According to WrestlePurists, many in AEW are pushing for Nemeth to be signed, with several creative pitches already being made. One pitch would reveal Nemeth as one of CJ Perry’s clients in her feud with Miro. At this time no official negotiations have been made since Nemeth is still under his non-compete clause from his WWE release.

