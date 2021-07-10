ROH star and head of the women’s division Maria Kanellis recently spoke with Inside the Ropes to hype up this weekend’s Best In The World pay per view and discuss all things pro-wrestling, including her thoughts on WWE executive Triple H claiming that everyone wants to be in WWE. Hear her response below.

How she understands that Triple H has to say something like that but the reality is that it is not true:

So I think of course, has to say something like that, he has to say that everybody wants to be in WWE because that is where he works and that’s what’s required. But I think if he were honest with himself, he would realize that they aren’t the only place to work anymore and for a lot of people, they’re not even the place that they want to work. I’ve heard a lot of women comment to me. I have a couple within Ring of Honor right now that are under contract with us that were made offers by the WWE that turned them down. So and of course, like, I’m not going to go on some tirade about that because I don’t think it has any value. I think that women. In general, we all have communications about how things are going, how much we’re getting paid, and how well we’re treated, and so because of that community of women, the women’s wrestling coalition, as I like to call it, we have this underground network of boosting each other up and women’s wrestling matters and women want to do a really good job with the wrestling part of women’s wrestling.

Thinks it is a matter of who the wrestler is and not what company they work for:

So I think anywhere could have the best wrestler in the world. It doesn’t matter if it’s going to be in Ring of Honor, AEW, Impact, WWE, it could be over in Japan or China or over in the UK or anywhere in Europe. Any one of these places may have the very best women’s wrestler in the world. It’s just a matter of who that person is, not what company they work for. And I hope that over the next few months we’re able to see a couple of those women and Ring of Honor. But if not, it is something to work towards.

Says she would love for Thunder Rosa or LuFisto to be in the ROH women’s tournament: