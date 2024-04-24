The Briscoe family welcomes a new addition to their family.

ROH World Champion Mark Briscoe announced the birth his son, Matthew Jamin Pugh, today on social media. The newborn’s middle name pays homage to Mark’s late brother Jay Briscoe, known by his real name Jamin Pugh, who tragically lost his life in a car accident on January 17, 2023.

With the arrival, Mark and his wife now have eight children together. Wrestling Headlines would like to wish the Briscoe family a congratulations.