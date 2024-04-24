Jon Moxley speaks on his working relationship with NJPW.

The AEW superstar has been competing for the Japan-based promotion since 2019, and recently captured the IWGP World Championship, making him the first to ever hold world titles in WWE, AEW, and NJPW.

During an interview with Sports Illustrated, Moxley opened up about working for NJPW, revealing that they’ve been on a handshake deal ever since he started for them nearly five years ago.

When I first came to Japan, I wanted to understand it and participate in it. That allowed me to learn and grow. I didn’t come in and say, ‘This is what I do and this is what we’re doing.’ Everyone I wrestled, I learned from. I’ve really been able to grow a lot working with New Japan. It’s been a mutually beneficial relationship. They get me, and I get them. The first deal I signed with them was for six months. The shoe fit, so we kept going. We’re still on a handshake deal.

Moxley later discusses what he plans on doing for NJPW as IWGP World Champion.

All the long-ass plane rides, all the injuries, all of that went away at that moment. I’m still here. So much of the decision-making in pro wrestling is out of your control, but I have this one shot. I may never get another one. Plus, I’m a father now. At first, it didn’t seem so realistic. It wasn’t even a goal. I just embraced every moment in Japan. I love being there, training there, and wrestling there. All I’m focused on there is wrestling. That’s it. So it’s a state of mind that allows me to grow as a pro wrestler. It’s all about the pursuit of pro wrestling. I’m the first guy to hold all three–WWE, AEW, and IWGP. It feels so humbling to be put in this position. It’s a different world with the IWGP title, a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. So I’m going to storm the fucking castle.

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite will see Moxley make his first defense of the title against Powerhouse Hobbs. You can check out his full interview here.