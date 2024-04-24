The CW’s eagerly awaited reality series featuring NWA owner and Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan now has a premiere date locked in.

As revealed by Deadline, “Billy Corgan’s Adventures in Carnyland” is set to debut on Tuesday, May 14. However, fans should note that the series will be exclusively available on The CW app and The CW’s website, bypassing traditional television broadcast.

The show promises an intimate glimpse into Corgan’s multifaceted life, spanning his involvement in professional wrestling, his musical endeavors, and capturing pivotal moments like his wedding to Chloe Mendel in September 2023. With eight episodes lined up, viewers can expect a deep dive into the dynamic world of this iconic figure. Deadline writes the following about the series:

Directed by Volk-Weis and Ian Roumain, the series pulls back the curtain on how the legendary frontman of alternative rock band The Smashing Pumpkins takes on the world. When he isn’t churning out albums and touring the world with his band, Corgan works as a wrestling promoter through his storied National Wrestling Alliance, which he intends to restore to its former glory. As if being a rock star navigating the demanding politics of running both a band (Pumpkinworld) and a group of eccentric wrestlers (Carnyland) isn’t tricky enough, he’s also a father of two — and he’s planning a wedding to his longtime partner, Chloe Mendel. Can he possibly keep all these balls in the air? Tune in to find out.

Since acquiring the NWA in 2017, Corgan has been instrumental in revitalizing the brand. Alongside his reality venture, the NWA has inked a deal to showcase its programming on The CW app. Notably, a memorable skit featuring Father James Mitchell during last October’s NWA Samhain event played a role in the decision to air on the app rather than the traditional broadcast channel.

Reflecting on the journey, Corgan expressed both pride and humility, emphasizing the grit and determination required to succeed in the competitive realm of professional sports. “Rebuilding the historic NWA brand has been both an honor and a challenge,” he shared with Deadline. “This show peels back the layers to reveal the triumphs and trials integral to thriving in a cutthroat industry. It may not always be pretty, but I stand tall in what we’ve achieved thus far.”