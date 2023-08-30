WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry spoke about this Saturday’s Payback premium live event on the latest edition of Busted Open Radio. During the show the World’s Strongest Man highlighted the Shinsuke Nakmaura and Seth Rollins world heavyweight championship match and explains why he thinks WWE has done a good job with the build. Highlights can be found below.

Loves the direction WWE has been taking Nakamura’s character:

Now, Nakamura is seizing this opportunity and bringing the best out of himself. And you can see it in his face, in the way that he’s communicating — listen how clear Nakamura’s English is now. He’s evolved. I talked about this, and you told me, ‘Nah. Just don’t like that.’ I was talking about it for Asuka, that they should have the subtitles and have him speak Japanese and do the subtitles. They did it last night, and it f*****g worked.

Says the Rolls and Nakmaura world title match at Payback has a big fight feel:

This is a big fight feel to me. This is one of those where they [say], ‘This is a championship match, and both guys are in their corner. And from Osaka, Japan. And [from] Davenport, Iowa.’ They’re gonna build this because they have to … You have to build this to be what it needs to be, and that is an ultimate championship match that people are willing to pay money to see.

The latest betting odds for WWE Payback were recently released. You can check that out here.

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)