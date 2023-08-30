The WWE NXT Global Heritage Invitational is officially underway, and now we know that the entire tournament will not air on the main NXT TV show.

Tuesday’s post-Heatwave edition of NXT featured the opening round of the eight-man Round Robin-style tournament. Butch defeated Charlie Dempsey in the first Group A match, and he earned 2 points for the pinfall win. The first Group B match saw Joe Coffey defeat Nathan Frazer to earn 2 points for the pinfall win.

The second match for Group A looks to be Tyler Bate vs. Axiom, and the second bout for Group B looks to be Akira Tozawa vs. Duke Hudson. Bate vs. Axiom will not take place next Tuesday night as Bate is scheduled to face Dabba-Kato. The Tozawa vs. Hudson match was taped at Tuesday’s NXT Level Up tapings, and will air this Friday night. You can click here for full Level Up spoilers.

WWE has not confirmed when Butch vs. Bate, Butch vs. Axiom, Dempsey vs. Bate, Dempsey vs. Axiom, and Bate vs. Axiom for Group A will take place. There’s also no word on when Frazer vs. Tozawa, Frazer vs. Hudson, Coffey vs. Tozawa, and Coffey vs. Hudson for Group B will take place.

All matches in the Invitational will have a 12-minute time limit. Participants earn 2 points with a pinfall or submission win, while a draw finish will earn 1 point each.

The Group A winner (wrestler with the most points) will face the Group B winner (wrestler with the most points) on the September 26 NXT episode, which is the No Mercy go-home show. The winner of that match will become the new #1 contender to NXT Heritage Cup Champion Noam Dar, and the Cup match will take place that Saturday, September 30 at the NXT No Mercy Premium Live Event in Bakersfield, CA.

Below are clips from Tuesday’s matches:

