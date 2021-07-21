During his interview with The Dallas Morning News, Mark Henry spoke on why he decided to join AEW. Here’s what he had to say:

I feel like I have a lot left to give. I have a lot of understanding, a lot of knowledge, a lot of experience in different things and I was not doing enough of those things as a job. I had a lot of value and I had a lot of understanding, and I was not getting paid for those jobs and I wanted to do that. But if I couldn’t do it [with WWE], then I’d have to do it somewhere else. It just so happened that AEW needs a Mark Henry – somebody that wants to be an executive, wants to work behind the scenes and build the brand and have an imprint on the business.

You can check it out HERE.

Credit: Dallas Morning News.