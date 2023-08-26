Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Mark Henry gave his thoughts on various topics including the last time he met Bray Wyatt.

Wyatt tragically passed away on Thursday following a heart attack.

“The last time that we were together was at a signing in Los Angeles during Mania, and Jacob (Henry’s son) was with me and he said, ‘Jacob, come here. Oh my God, look how big you got. He’s like, ‘Did your dad ever tell you that they tried to put him on a diet?’ And I said, ‘Oh, s**t, where is this going?’”

“And [Wyatt] was like, ‘Yeah, we came out of a meeting because [WWE] wanted me to lose some weight and they wanted your dad to lose some weight. And your dad said, ‘Okay, all right, enough. I’m going to start right after I go to Taco Cabana.’ Jacob just busted out laughing. [Rotunda was] just a funny dude like that, man. There’s not many people that you could just sit there, and they’re not trying to be funny, [but] they just funny. And I loved him.”

