On the latest episode of “Oh…You Didn’t Know,” Road Dogg discussed a wide range of topics.

During it, the former WWE wrestler talked about Becky Lynch and how highly he thinks of the top WWE star.

“[She’s a] superstar human being. I give people their credit. People could think what they think about different people and all, and you heard me say, like I always say, ‘She is a great person.’ Becky’s always been nothing but a class act and a professional, and that’s the truth.

Road Dogg continued, “Behind the scenes, have we ever disagreed with each other? Heck yeah. Have we ever maybe raised our voices between me and her and Charlotte [Flair]? We talk stuff out and we work stuff out, and it was for the good of the television show. So, she’s a super superstar human, always a super professional.”

Road Dogg talked about Lynch reinventing herself into The Man in 2018.

“We all felt what she was doing. We all wrote and created in that same similar direction and [created] with her closely too, collaboration. She knocked it out of the park every time she went out there. And so yeah, I’ve always been a big supporter.”

H/T to Wrestling Inc