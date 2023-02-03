Mark Henry’s Hall of Pain run in WWE is remembered for many reasons, one of which is due to his signature dreadlocks.

The World’s Strongest Man discussed this topic during his appearance on the ‘Somethin’ Else’ on the Black Rasslin’ Podcast, where the former world champion revealed that he actually argued with Vince McMahon for nearly two years about his hair and how he wanted to cut it. Check out the full story in the interview highlights below.

Says he wanted to shave his head but McMahon told him not to because of action figures and likenesses:

Alright, well I wanted to do it in 2008 (shave my head). But, his royal highness, prince Jaffe Joffer, Vince McMahon, did not want me to cut my hair because of action figures and likenesses and ads and everything that we had done and was posting, that’s how people saw me and I told him, I said, ‘Well as soon as I shave this sh*t, everybody is gonna know me like that.’ We went at each other for about a year and 10 months.

How he finally got to shave his head after three of his threads got accidentally ripped from his head during a match:

Finally, I got kicked in the head and three of my braids tore off, ripped from the skin and I said, ‘Listen man, when I come back tomorrow, this sh*t gonna be cut because I’m pissed and I wanna whoop his ass but I’ma let him make it on the sake of y’all using him on TV. So, I’m gonna go cut this and act like I’m not mad right now’ so, at that point, it was like, oh sh*t. Don’t say nothing. Just let him go and I came back with a bald head and that was October 10th, 11th or something like that and then, that’s when I came up with that brilliant idea that I should be Rick Ross for Halloween.

