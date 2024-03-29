Martha Hart weighs in on the latest controversy for Vince McMahon.

The former WWE Chairman, who has since been forced out of TKO due to the Janel Grant lawsuit, is currently under federal investigation after he was accused of sexual assault, abuse, and trafficking. Hart spoke about McMahon during a recent appearance with NewsNation’s Ashleigh Banfield, where she said she was not surprised to hear about his wrongdoings.

No, I was not surprised when I heard there was yet another lawsuit (against Vince McMahon & WWE). Over the years, the WWE, they’ve had many lawsuits and they’ve had a lot of bad press and I tell you, I read all of the 67 pages in that complaint and it is absolutely horrific and I have to say that the level of wickedness that’s described is beyond the pale in that complaint and anyone with a shred of humanity would find the indignant acts just incomprehensible, frankly. So, it wasn’t a shock that there was another lawsuit but the level of, I guess, depravity there certainly was and I’m a doctor in mental health and I’m also the founder and director of the Owen Hart Foundation so no matter what hat I’m wearing, I always work with at-risk people and I can tell you that it’s the — anyone that takes advantage of a vulnerable person is the most despicable type of person because these are people that need to be supported and protected, not exploited and by Janel Grant’s own admission, she was a vulnerable person. She was unemployed, her parents had passed away, she was suffering with grief and she was also just on the cusp of financial collapse. So these are all the makings of a very vulnerable person.

Hart recalls going toe-to-toe with the McMahons back in the day, stating that they will do everything in their power to delay, detract, and distract from their wrongdoings.

Well you know, I did go toe-to-toe twice with Vince McMahon, Linda McMahon and their company and it was a David and Goliath battle and I’ll tell you that it was a tooth and nail fight and they will stop at nothing to protect themselves for sure. They run a billion-dollar company and in doing that, they’re able to, like a lot of big companies, they’re able to delay cases, they’re able to muddy the waters, they’re able to detract and take everything away from the case at hand and so in that sense, they can hire the best lawyers and they have that might on their side and a lot of times what happens with wealthy people, their wealth, they feel has no bounds and so then they have no boundaries and they feel that they can do anything and get away with anything.

You can check out Martha Hart’s full comments below.

