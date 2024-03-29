This week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter has several backstage WWE details, including notes on WrestleMania 40 and the future of blood on programming following The Rock’s bloody beatdown of Cody Rhodes on Raw. Highlights from the Newsletter can be found below.

-WWE will reportedly be adding three more matches to the WrestleMania 40 card. Since the show spans across two nights each match will be given significant time, especially since Mania now starts an hour earlier.

-The Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal has not been announced for Mania thus far. There’s still a chance it gets announced for the final SmackDown prior, which is where it has lived the last few years.

-Regarding blood on television, expect to see it very rarely. A reason that it was used is that The Rock has some additional power to weigh-in on his storylines similar to how Brock Lesnar did under Vince McMahon.

-As reported yesterday by PW Insider, but the belief is that Drew McIntyre will indeed be re-signing with WWE based off his current push and use in the main event scene.