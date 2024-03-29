Tonight’s AEW Rampage takes place from the Centre Videotron, in Québec, Canada and will broadcast on TNT. Below is the card that AEW have announced thus far. As a reminder, this is a taped show. SPOILERS can be found here.
-Roderick Strong vs. Matt Menard
-Deonna Purrazzo vs. Rose
-Mariah May vs. Nikita
-Dustin Rhodes vs. The Butcher
TONIGHT
Friday Night #AEWRampage 10/9c on TNT
• @RoderickStrong v @TheDaddyMagic
• @dustinrhodes v @andycomplains
• @deonnapurrazzo IN ACTION
• @mariahmayx v @nikitawrestles
• Hear from Champ Toni Storm
• BANG BANG GANG Family Dinner @jaywhitenz @theaustingunn @coltengunn pic.twitter.com/wwcMFWBy2A
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 29, 2024