An update on Kenny Omega.

In the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported on the Cleaner’s status. He’s been out of action since December due to diverticulitis.

It appears increasingly likely that Omega will opt for surgery to address the intestinal issue. Two medical professionals have advised Omega that surgery presents the most favorable path for his recovery.

Meltzer’s report outlined the following:

While a definitive decision remains pending, signs point towards Kenny Omega opting for intestinal surgery. He has been enduring considerable discomfort over the past months and, despite fluctuations, surgery is gaining favorability following recommendations from two independent physicians. While not yet set in stone, the likelihood of surgery increases, especially considering his aspirations to return to professional wrestling at full capacity, necessitating resolution of perforated sections in his intestine and colon. His potential comeback hints at a feud with Kazuchika Okada, a storyline eagerly anticipated due to their past legendary matches. Achieving optimal physical condition becomes paramount in this scenario. Comparisons to past wrestling icons like Davey Boy Smith Jr. and Brock Lesnar underline the seriousness of Omega’s health concerns, which have bordered on life-threatening.

Recent developments on AEW Dynamite saw The Young Bucks expelling Omega from The Elite and suspending Hangman Page from the faction. This move set the stage for The Young Bucks to introduce Kazuchika Okada as their latest Elite member.

During his hiatus from in-ring competition, Omega has engaged with fans through Twitch streaming. His last notable match was a victory against Ethan Page, which aired on the December 9 episode of Collision.