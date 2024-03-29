Matt Hardy says that AEW has indeed offered him a new contract.

The Broken One revealed this news on the latest edition of his Extreme Life podcast, where he clarified that he has not put pen to paper just yet as he wants to weight out all of his options. He adds that he’s very happy that AEW wants him back.

There is a little news to go along with my contract negotiations. I have an AEW contract sitting in front of me for a few years, and I’m looking through it. I’m deciding what I want to do going forward. There’s obviously still some options. I gotta make sure that I’m aware of the ins and outs of the contract, and I want to make sure everything is up to par as far as what I want it to be because once again, I know that I only have a couple more years left of doing this, and I want to make the most out of those years, whatever it may be. I want to be optimized in whatever I am doing, so that’s very important to me. So I’m very happy to be invited to return to AEW and work for AEW for the foreseeable future, but we shall see because right now I’m weighing the options. There’s a couple things out there, and I would say in the next month, I should probably know what my immediate future’s gonna hold.

Hardy joined AEW back in March of 2020, and has been a staple part of programming ever since. You can check out the full Extreme Life With Matt hardy below.

