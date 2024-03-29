Tonight’s WWE SmackDown takes place from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut and will broadcast live on FOX. Below are the matches and sgements that WWE have announced thus far.

-Bianca Belair vs. Dakota Kai

-Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) vs. Grayson Waller & Austin Theory Six-Pack Ladder Match Qualifier

-New Catch Republic (Pete Dunne & Tyler Bate) vs. Legado Del Fantasma (Berto & Angel) Six-Pack Ladder Match Qualifier

-Jade Cargill to appear

-Kevin Owens & Randy Orton vs. Pretty Deadly (Kit Wilson & Elton Prince)