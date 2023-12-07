Marty Scurll filed for “The Villain” trademark with the United States Patent and Trademark Office on December 6.

The trademark is listed for entertainment clothing purposes. Here is the description:

“Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.”

Scurkll most notably worked for ROH, NJPW and NWA in his pro wrestling career.

During the Speaking Out Movement in June 2020, Scurll was accused of taking advantage of an inebriated underage girl in 2015. He denied the accusations. He and ROH mutually agreed to part ways the following January.