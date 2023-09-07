Masha Slamovich discusses her pairing with Killer Kelly.

The duo, better known as MK Ultra, are still together and are the current reigning IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Champions. Slamovich opened up about being partnered with Kelly during a recent chat with Knockouts and 3 Counts.

I think we found some similar ground on the ‘killer’ bit. So I think we’re having a really good time. Me and Killer Kelly are enjoying working together, and I think we’re growing more and more as a tag team the more we work together. I think we only have good things lined up for ourselves in the future. Of course, we are both the IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Champions, and we’re gonna continue defending those belts,

Prior to being partners Slamovich and Kelly faced-off in a brutal dog-collar match, one that Slamovich is very happy she got to have under the IMPACT Wrestling banner.

It was really awesome. I think it was also the first time that we had done that in IMPACT, at least in the Knockouts Division. So it’s another history-making match, and it was very entertaining, very violent. The Dog Collar match is something that I had on my list of matches that I wanted to have, and I was very happy to have it with an opponent like Killer Kelly, and of course in a place like IMPACT Wrestling.

You can check out Slamovich’s full interview below.

