Matt Cardona is asking for a rematch with Jon Moxley.

The Indy God spoke about the Death Rider during a recent interview on the Battleground podcast. Cardona last faced Moxley in GCW, where he lost the GCW World Championship to him. He tells the Battleground podcast that a rematch needs to happen, whether it be in GCW or AEW, and that Moxley is ducking him.

He’s ducking me. Not only have I not had a [full] match with Moxley in GCW, I have [not received] a rematch for my GCW Championship after losing to Moxley. That was the Chicago Screw Job, I was screwed. I had a grueling one-on-one encounter with Frank The Clown, it took everything I had to beat Frank, one of the toughest competitors in the game. Just as I’m celebrating, thinking I had won, out comes Moxley, who screws me. I wasn’t ready. Even though I’m always ready, I wasn’t ready at that moment and I haven’t gotten a rematch against Mox or anyone for that title. I think GCW’s gotta book it, or AEW.

Cardona did briefly wrestle for AEW back in 2020, but he was only on a limited contract.

