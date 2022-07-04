The producers have been revealed for the matches that aired on this week’s episodes of WWE Raw and SmackDown, according to Fightful Select:

Raw

– Money in the Bank qualifying Battle Royal: Abyss & Shane Helms

– Montez Ford vs. Jey Uso: Michael Hayes

– Carmella-Bianca Belair segment: Petey Williams

– Alexa Bliss vs. Liv Morgan: Kenny Dykstra

– John Cena segment: Jason Jordan

– Lashley vs. Alpha Academy: Adam Pearce

– Women’s MITB qualifier: Petey Williams and Molly Holly

SmackDown

– Men’s Money in the Bank promo: Jamie Noble

– Battle Royal: Jason Jordan & Jamie Noble

– Rousey/Natalya Story, New Day vs. Viking Raiders: Petey Williams

– Raquel, Lacey & Shotzi vs. Liv Morgan, Asuka & Alexa Bliss: Tyson Kidd

– Usos ATA: Michael Hayes

– Maximum Male Models: Adam Pearce

– Men’s Money in the Bank Qualifier: Michael Hayes

Backstage Notes

– The Jey Uso vs. Montez Ford match was originally supposed to determine who selected the stipulation for Money in the Bank.

– Carmella and Bianca Belair were originally scheduled for a contract signing on Raw.

– Originally the battle royal was called the “King of the Mountain” Battle Royal. That was changed shortly before the show and plenty of Jeff Jarrett jokes were going around backstage.

– Many of the Raw stars on the show were supposed to already be in Las Vegas and had their travel changed to make Smackdown.

– Neither Ariya Daivari or Joe Hennig appeared on Raw, Smackdown or Money in the Bank listings.