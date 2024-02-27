WWE returns to the SAP Center in San Jose, CA. this evening for this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW.

In addition to the advertised matches and segments for tonight’s three-hour WWE on USA Network program, Fightful Select is reporting the following items are scheduled for the show:

WWE RAW Spoiler Match & Segment Listing (2/26/2024)



– Rhea Ripley promo

– Sami Zayn vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

– Raquel Rodriguez vs. Chelsea Green

– Gunther promo

– Street Fight: New Day vs. Imperium

– Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark vs. Indi Hartwell & Candice LeRae

– Drew McIntyre promo

– Liv Morgan vs. Nia Jax

– Grayson Waller vs. Cody Rhodes

Additional News & Notes



– Austin Theory and Dominik Mysterio are also listed for the show. Valhalla is also there

– Sami Zayn and Nakamura are getting a lot of time. Both they and New Day/Imperium are set for three segments

– The main event is set for two segments

– A producer is listed for Rhea Ripley’s segment, which usually means there is physicality

– Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan are set for a backstage segment before the main event

– Jey Uso and Drew McIntyre are set for a backstage segment before the main event

