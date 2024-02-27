The pro wrestling world has lost another legend.
On Monday, the news broke that Ole Anderson, one of the original members of the Four Horsemen, passed away at the age of 81.
Ric Flair and Ricky Morton each commented on the news on social media. Check out their comments below.
Our condolences to the family and friends of Ole Anderson.
I Am Forever Thankful To Ole And Gene For Bringing Me In To Crockett Promotions As A Cousin. It Launched My Career. I Will Be Grateful Forever For You Giving Me The Opportunity To Become Who I Am Today. We Didn’t Always Agree With Each Other, But The Honest To God Truth Is You &… pic.twitter.com/bYinfeWhKp
