A new match and a new segment have been announced for the Fyter Fest Night 1 edition of AEW Rampage on TNT.

Next Friday’s Rampage Fyter Fest Night 1 episode will feature Private Party vs. Lucha Brothers in their first standard AEW tag team match since the inaugural AEW World Tag Team Titles Tournament on the October 23, 2019 Dynamite, which Fenix and Penta won. The Lucha Bros then defeated Private Party in another standard tag team bout at House of Glory Nine on December 7, 2019, with their HOG Tag Team Titles on the line.

This match will mark Penta Oscuro and Rey Fenix’s first AEW tag bout since the June 3 Rampage loss to AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks. They are currently feuding with Rush and Andrade El Idolo, but Private Party is their next obstacle. Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy have not been in the AEW ring since the June 11 Dark tapings, where they defeated Bear Country.

Next week’s Rampage will also feature The Gunn Club explaining why they turned on The Acclaimed on Dynamite this past Wednesday.

For those who missed it, you can click here for the updated cards for Night One and Night Two of the Fyter Fest edition of AEW Dynamite. There is no word yet on matches for Night Two of the Fyter Fest Rampage. Night One of Dynamite/Rampage is being taped this coming Wednesday at the Enmarket Arena in Savannah, GA, and Night Two of both shows is being taped on Wednesday, July 20 from the Gas South Arena in Duluth, GA.

Below is the current line-up for AEW Rampage Fyter Fest Night One:

* ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham defends against Lee Moriarty

* The Gunn Club explains why they turned on The Acclaimed

* Private Party vs. The Lucha Brothers

