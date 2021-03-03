Two matches have been announced for next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV.

Ace Austin will face Chris Bey in an x-division showdown as Austin won an X-Division Title number one contender triple threat match that featured Bey and Black Taurus on Tuesday. The title match between Austin and X-Division Champion TJP will take place at Sacrifice.

Also booked for the show is a tag team bout pitting Rohit Raju & Mahabali Shera against Chris Sabin & James Storm.

More matches will be announced in the coming days.