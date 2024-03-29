The road to TNA Rebellion 2024 continues.

On this week’s episode of TNA iMPACT On AXS TV on Thursday night, multiple matches and segments were announced for next week’s show.

Scheduled for the Thursday, April 4, 2024 episode of the weekly two-hour TNA on AXS show is Nic Nemeth vs. Alex Shelley in a “Generational Clash,” Mustafa Ali vs. Rhino in an “Old School Rules” showdown, Chris Bey vs. Frankie Kazarian, Ash by Elegance vs. Xia Brookside and the FBI returns.

