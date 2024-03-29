A new matchup has been announced for ROH Supercard of Honor.

Kyle Fletcher will be defending his ROH Television Championship at the event, which takes place on April 5th from the The Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

FRIDAY April 5th

Philadelphia, PA | @liacourascenter#ROHSupercardOfHonorhttps://t.co/jzp8mHNbgn ROH World TV Championship!

Kyle Fletcher (c) vs. Lee Johnson@BigShottyLee has been on a winning streak and called his shot as he takes on @kylefletcherpro for the title! pic.twitter.com/NQcGe7nytI — ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) March 29, 2024

UPDATED LINEUP FOR SUPERCARD OF HONOR:

-Eddie Kingston vs. Mark Briscoe for the ROH World Championship

-Athena vs. Hikaru Shida for the ROH Women’s Championship

-Billie Starkz vs. Queen Aminata for the ROH Women’s World TV Championship

-Kyle Fletcher vs. Lee Johnson for the ROH Television Championship

-Mina Shirakawa, Maika, & Mei Seira vs. Saya Kamitani, Tam Nakano, & AZM