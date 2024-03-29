Steph De Lander is the new #1 contender for the TNA Knockouts Championship.

De Lander made her return on this evening’s edition of TNA Impact! and won a four-way matchup to earn her title opportunity. She will now challenge Jordynne Grace for the Knockouts title at the April 20th Rebellion premium live event from the Palms Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR REBELLION:

-Nic Nemeth vs. Moose for the TNA World Championship

-Steph De Lander vs. Jordynne Grace for the TNA Knockouts Championship

-The System vs. Trent Seven & Mike Bailey for the TNA Tag Team Championshp

-Mustafa Ali vs. Jake Something for the TNA X-Division Championship

-Eric Young vs. Frankie Kazarian in a Full Metal Mayhem Match