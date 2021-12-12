AEW has announced seven matchups for tomorrow’s edition of their weekly Youtube episodic, Dark: Elevation, which features top stars like Thunder Rosa, Santana & Ortiz, and more in action. Check it out below.
– Thunder Rosa versus Gabby Ortiz
– Tony Nese versus Alex Reynolds
– Mike Verna/Anthony Gangone versus Santana & Ortiz
– Gunn Club versus Joey Sweets/Antonio Zambrano/Jack Tomlinson
– Kris Statlander/Red Velvet versus Nikki Duke/Tina San Antonio
– Emi Sakura versus Notorious Mimi
– Jaden Valo versus Anthony Ogogo
Watch #AEWDarkElevation This Monday at 7/6c – https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB
–@thunderrosa22 v @Gabbity
–#GunnClub (@RealBillyGunn/@coltengunn/@theaustingunn) v @joey_silver/@thezambrano_/@jacktomlinson00
–@Santana_Proud/@Ortiz_Powerful v @ManOfSteelMV/@AnthonyGangone w/@PrinceKingNana pic.twitter.com/80zuxTAXbw
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 12, 2021