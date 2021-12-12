AEW has announced seven matchups for tomorrow’s edition of their weekly Youtube episodic, Dark: Elevation, which features top stars like Thunder Rosa, Santana & Ortiz, and more in action. Check it out below.

– Thunder Rosa versus Gabby Ortiz

– Tony Nese versus Alex Reynolds

– Mike Verna/Anthony Gangone versus Santana & Ortiz

– Gunn Club versus Joey Sweets/Antonio Zambrano/Jack Tomlinson

– Kris Statlander/Red Velvet versus Nikki Duke/Tina San Antonio

– Emi Sakura versus Notorious Mimi

– Jaden Valo versus Anthony Ogogo