There could be another pro wrestling couple on the WWE roster soon in Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green.

Green finished up with Impact Wrestling at the TV tapings held last month and even before she ended her Impact run there was talk that she may be headed back to WWE. Now a new report from Ringside News notes that Green is on her way back, and is expected to return to the company very soon.

Regarding Cardona, he is reportedly on WWE’s radar, according to Ringside News. There’s no word yet on if there are talks between the two sides, but Cardona has expressed interest in wanting one more run with WWE.

Cardona recently declared that the Zack Ryder character is dead when asking if he’d be interested in a WWE return, adding, “Long live Matt Cardona!”

Cardona is still working for Impact Wrestling, and worked the NWA Hard Times III pay-per-view last weekend, as did Green. Cardona and Brian Myers will challenge Impact World Tag Team Champions Heath and Rhino at Impact’s Over Drive event this Friday.

Green recently stated that she has unfinished business in WWE. She participated in the 2015 Tough Enough season, but later worked a WWE tryout and was signed in August 2018. She worked WWE NXT until being called up as she was due for a push on the main roster before suffering another wrist injury back in November 2020, during her SmackDown debut. Green was then released along with other budget cuts on April 15, 2021. Since then she has worked for ROH and Impact, and several indie promotions.

Cardona first signed a WWE developmental contract on February 24, 2006, and began working DSW. He was moved to the main roster in May 2007 to work ECW and SmackDown. Cardona continued to work WWE’s main roster until he was released on April 15, 2020, along with other budget cuts. In his 15 years with WWE, Cardona held the Intercontinental Title once, the United States Title once, and the WWE/RAW Tag Team Titles twice. Since then, Cardona has had successful runs with Impact, the NWA, GCW, and several indies.

Cardona’s last WWE match was a loss to Bobby Lashley on the March 9, 2020 RAW. Green’s last WWE match was the Fatal 4 Way on the November 13, 2020 SmackDown, where she suffered an injury, against Tamina Snuka, Natalya and winner Liv Morgan.

Cardona and Green began dating in January 2017, and were married on New Year’s Eve 2021. It remains to be seen if they will be paired up in WWE, but they have worked together in Impact and other promotions.

