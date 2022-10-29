Pro-wrestling superstar Matt Cardona is officially done with his former WWE character, Zack Ryder.

The former NWA and GCW world champion responded to someone on Twitter who asked if fans would be excited to see “Ryder” back in WWE now that Triple H is bringing back a number of names. Cardona writes back, “Zack Ryder is dead. Long live Matt Cardona!”

Zack Ryder is dead. Long live Matt Cardona! https://t.co/6Ggsqre7V6 — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) October 29, 2022

Cardona was released from WWE back in 2020 due to budget cuts caused by the COVID-19 outbreak. In that time he has competed for AEW, IMPACT, GCW, NWA, and indies all across the world. Prior to suffering an injury he held seven titles with seven different companies.