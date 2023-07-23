Matt Cardona is the new DDT Pro Universal Champion.

The Indy God defeated Tetsuya Endo at last night’s DDT Wrestle Peter Pan event to capture the title thanks to an assist from Steph De Lander. Cardona also turned heads when he entered the matchup wearing the WWE women’s tag title, which is currently held by his wife Chelsea Green and her tag partner Sonya Deville.

Matt Cardona brought Chelsea Green’s tag title to the DDT show 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ERCMzgosTU — Fightful Wrestling (@Fightful) July 23, 2023

Holy sh…. Matt Cardona has just dethroned Tetsuya Endo to become the new #ddtpro Universal Champion at #WrestlePeterPan pic.twitter.com/XLD6REhRtV — Rincón Distroyer del Wrestling (@ERD_Wrestling) July 23, 2023

Matt Cardona is the new DDT Universal Champion but he already has a challenger waiting for him. It’s Maki Itoh! #ddtpro #WrestlePeterPan pic.twitter.com/Sy50cpqipl — Dramatic DDT (@DramaticDDT) July 23, 2023

Cardona has been on a tear since his WWE departure back in 2020 and adds the DDT Pro Universal title to his resume of championships that also includes being NWA World Champion, GCW World Champion, IMPACT Digital Media Champion, and several indie championships from all around the globe.