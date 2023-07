WWE has released the latest edition of its “Top 10” series on Youtube, this time featuring the best moments of superstars being in the crowd from other brands. The full list and video can be found below.

10. WCW Roster

9. Scott Hall and Kevin Nash

8. WWE’s Horsewoman at NXT Takeover

7. ECW Competitors at In Your House

6. NXT’s Caremlo Hayes and Trick Williams

5. WCW’s Diamond Dallas Page

4. NXT’s Grayson Waller

3. SmackDown’s Brock Lesnar

2. Raw and SmackDown superstars at ECW

1. Raw’s Goldberg