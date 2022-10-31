Former NWA and GCW world champion Matt Cardona recently appeared on the NotSam podcast to discuss a wide range of topics, most notably how he believes that his beloved Z! True Long Island Story series changed the industry forever. Cardona says his show inspired wrestlers to start vlogs, which include the hit Youtube series Being The Elite, one that helped launch All Elite Wrestling. Highlights from the interview are below.

How much the Z! True Long Island Story changed the industry:

It changed the business. Tell me that Z! True Long Island Story didn’t change the business. Tell me to my face that it didn’t change the business. All these kids vlogging. The BTE show that started AEW. Really, I’m responsible for AEW.

Insists that his innovation helped kickstart AEW:

I’ll say it right now, without Z! True Long Island Story there would be no BTE and there would be no E…ah, let’s do that again. This is live pal. We’re live pal. Without Z! True Long Island Story there would be no BTE and there would be no AEW. Quote me on that. Clickbait headline, Sean Ross Sapp gonna run with that, baby. I like Fightful Select, they have a good Patreon. If you want to get a really good Patreon, go to MajorMarks.com. You can listen to the Major Wrestler podcast early, bonus content, bonus interviews, bonus merch.

