WWE star and major social media personality Logan Paul recently spoke with Verge Magazine about a wide range of topics ahead of his Undisputed Universal championship matchup against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel this weekend.

When discussing the match, Paul tells the publication that he plans on earning the fan’s respect at Crown Jewel, even going as far to say that they will be forced to respect him after he becomes the world champion. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says that WWE fans will respect him after Crown Jewel:

If the WWE fans don’t already respect me, after Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on November 5th, you will be forced to respect me. You might not like me. I might not be your favorite wrestler, but you will have to respect what I can do in that ring, and that’s my goal. I could give two ***** who likes me or not, but you will always acknowledge that when I get in that ring, you are going to be entertained. That’s my goal.

On what it means to be considered a WWE superstar: