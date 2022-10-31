WWE creative’s plans for Kevin Owens are reportedly on hold for the time being.

A new report from Wrestlevotes notes that Owens has not been on TV as of late because WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H has “paused” plans for the RAW Superstar, due to how Sami Zayn has gotten over with The Bloodline on SmackDown.

It was noted that WWE had plans for Owens and Zayn to reunite in the storylines, and for Owens to work with Zayn and The Bloodline. However, the current angle with The Bloodline is “white hot” and due to that, the Owens – Zayn plans have been pushed back, but not cancelled.

The plan is for Owens to “be with” Zayn eventually. It’s been heavily rumored that Owens and Zayn will eventually challenge Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos at some point, but that has not been confirmed. Zayn is expected to turn babyface once he’s done with The Bloodline.

WWE recently announced Elimination Chamber 2023 for February 18 from Montreal, the hometown for Zayn and near the hometown for Owens, and speculation is that Zayn may have a big role in the show. This indicates Zayn’s involvement with The Bloodline will likely continue beyond 2022 and into 2023, when it was originally scheduled for just a few weeks.

There’s also the issue with Owens not working WWE events in Saudi Arabia, and the current build is for Saturday’s Crown Jewel event.

