Matt Hardy and Taz Praise AEW’s Handling Of COVID-19 Precautions

AEW commentator and manager Taz took to Twitter earlier today to discuss the importance of wearing a mask to help limit the spread of COVID-19, then used the opportunity to praise AEW for the precautions they take for their talent and staff during tapings. The ECW legend writes, “When I travel my mask stays on always, when I go into a store/business my mask is on. I always have hand sanitizer in my pocket & social distancing is vital. I’m blessed to work for a company who has been Blood Testing all of us in #AEW from the START of this Pandemic.”
Superstar Matt Hardy would share Taz’s original statement and add, “Same. THIS is the unselfish mentality it’s going to take to control the spread of this virus. I am also very thankful for
@AEWrestling’s thoroughness throughout this pandemic.”
Same. THIS is the unselfish mentality it’s going to take to control the spread of this virus. I am also very thankful for @AEWrestling’s thoroughness throughout this pandemic. https://t.co/6NjQfmeAix
— The #MULTIFARIOUS Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) June 27, 2020
Since COVID-19 caused AEW to run empty arena events, the company has tested talent and staff prior to every taping and pay per view.
- WWE Reportedly Looking To Shut Down NXT UK Following #SpeakingOut Allegations
- Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows Reportedly Close To Finalizing Deal With IMPACT Wrestling
- The Rock Responds To WWE On FOX Asking Fans To Choose Between Him And Steve Austin
- New Report On Large Number Of Luchadores In Mexico Dying From COVID-19
- Backstage News On WWE Pulling An NXT Offer To Indie Star Named In #SpeakingOut Allegations
- New Report On Charlotte Flair Taking An Extended Break From WWE: “0% She Returns For SummerSlam”
- Dave Crist Reportedly Removed From IMPACT Locker Room After Failing To Apologize To Rich Swann For Injury
- The Young Bucks Get New “Christian AF” T-Shirts, Bray Wyatt Comments
- Alexa Bliss Talks About The Women Stars Who Did Bra and Panties Matches: “You’ve Got To Respect That”
- WWE to Release The Velveteen Dream Soon?
- Michael “PS” Hayes Responds to Titus O’Neil Comments from George Floyd Press Conference, Titus Thanks Him
- New Report On Charlotte Flair Taking An Extended Break From WWE: “0% She Returns For SummerSlam”
- Released WWE Superstars Apparently Headed to Impact Wrestling
- Drew McIntyre Insults Lana In Response to Her Comments on Sleeping with Him
- JBL and Bubba Ray Dudley on Race and Their Tag Teams, JBL on When Ron Simmons Nixed Storyline Idea