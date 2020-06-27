Matt Hardy and Taz Praise AEW’s Handling Of COVID-19 Precautions

AEW commentator and manager Taz took to Twitter earlier today to discuss the importance of wearing a mask to help limit the spread of COVID-19, then used the opportunity to praise AEW for the precautions they take for their talent and staff during tapings. The ECW legend writes, “When I travel my mask stays on always, when I go into a store/business my mask is on. I always have hand sanitizer in my pocket & social distancing is vital. I’m blessed to work for a company who has been Blood Testing all of us in #AEW from the START of this Pandemic.”

Same. THIS is the unselfish mentality it’s going to take to control the spread of this virus. I am also very thankful for @AEWrestling’s thoroughness throughout this pandemic. https://t.co/6NjQfmeAix — The #MULTIFARIOUS Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) June 27, 2020

Since COVID-19 caused AEW to run empty arena events, the company has tested talent and staff prior to every taping and pay per view.