Can you picture Samoa Joe winning the AEW World Championship tonight?

Matt Hardy can.

The pro wrestling legend spoke on the latest episode of his podcast, “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy,” about how he can see a scenario where Samoa Joe walks out of tonight’s AEW Worlds End 2023 pay-per-view with the AEW World Championship.

“I could see it happening, but I could also not see it happening,” he said. “For some reason, I feel like we have an MJF/Swerve meeting for the title on the horizon, in the future.”

He continued, “That’s what my gut tells me, but I don’t know. It would not surprise me if Samoa Joe did win, but nobody’s really sure about the legitimacy of MJF’s health or where he’s at. It’s gonna be interesting.”

H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.