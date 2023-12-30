The pro wrestling world has lost another legend.

On Saturday, New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) announced the passing of Masashi Ozawa, better known to old school pro wrestling fans as Killer Khan.

Local media is reporting that Khan, 76, collapsed while at his bar and was rushed to a hospital, but was unable to be saved.

The official cause of death for the pro wrestling legend, who in addition to NJPW, also worked in WWE with the likes of Andre the Giant and Hulk Hogan, was listed as a ruptured artery.

We here at WrestlingHeadlines.com extend our condolences to the family and friends of Masashi “Killer Khan” Ozawa.

Rest in peace.