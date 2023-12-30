Swerve Strickland is ready to move forward.

But first, he must get rid of the ghosts from his past.

Tonight, The Mogul Embassy leader plans to do exactly that.

Ahead of his showdown against Keith Lee at tonight’s AEW Worlds End 2023 pay-per-view in Long Island, New York, Strickland appeared with Prince Nana for an interview with Wrestling With Savage.

During the discussion, the rising star in AEW spoke about how he’s got to get rid of the ghosts from his past before he can move forward.

“Keith Lee’s in the past right now,” Strickland stated. “[The] only way to move forward is to get rid of the past.”

Strickland continued, “So at [AEW} Worlds End, [tonight], I get rid of Keith Lee — the ghost of my past.”

Check out the complete interview with Swerve Strickland via the YouTube player embedded below, and make sure to join us here tonight for live AEW Worlds End 2023 results coverage from Long Island, N.Y.