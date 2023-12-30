If Darby Allin isn’t involved in Sting’s retirement match, it’s going to be weird.

That’s what Maxwell Jacob Friedman thinks.

MJF recently spoke with Scott Fishman of TV Insider for an in-depth interview to promote tonight’s AEW Worlds End 2023 pay-per-view in his hometown of Long Island, New York.

During the discussion, the AEW World Champion shared his belief that Allin should be involved in the last match of “The Icon” in some form or fashion.

“I get contacted by a lot of people saying they want Sting and me to go at it,” he said. “As far as Sting goes and being in a match, Darby Allin should be involved in some way.”

He continued, “A thousand percent. If not, I think that’s weird.”

